Dave thought his ex-girlfriend was stalking him for years. She had actually been murdered.

Dave Kroupa thought joining an online dating website would help him meet new people.

He was recently separated from his long-term partner, Amy Flora, with whom he shares two children. And he had just relocated to Omaha, Nebraska to start a new job as a manager at an auto repair shop.

New in town and hoping to make new connections, Dave thought online dating was a step in the right direction.

Little did Dave know, when he first signed up to the website, that it would put him straight into the path of a duplicitous cold-blooded killer.

The first person Dave met online was a woman named Shanna Elizabeth Golyar who went by "Liz".

WATCH: The 5 most haunting true crime documentaries. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Liz was also a single parent, and they hit it off immediately. And by the fourth date they were sleeping together. Dave had been upfront with Liz about not wanting to jump into anything too serious and she seemed to be on the same page as him.

After about six months of the couple casually dating each other, Dave met another woman. Cari Farver, also a single parent, brought her car into Dave's work for maintenance and he found himself immediately attracted to her.

"I don't want it to sound like one of them goofy movies or what not, but when she wandered in and I saw her I was like 'hey, this is a good-looking woman'," Dave told the Strictly Stalking podcast this month.

After she came into his work for a second time, the pair went on a date. When they went back to Dave's apartment afterwards, Cari told him she wasn't looking for anything serious.

However, just as things were heating up, Liz turned up. She wanted to collect some things she'd left there.

Dave explained the situation to Cari, and she understood but decided to call it an early night. Dave buzzed Liz in and let Cari out, and the two women passed each other in the hall. It was a brief encounter, but one that would change the lives of the three people involved forever.