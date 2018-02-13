The $9.50 tights hack that ensures Kate Middleton avoids wardrobe disasters in public.

As a public figure and member of the Royal family, Kate Middleton must always be on her very best behaviour.

That means impeccable manners and appropriate attire at all times, including – at the Queen’s insistence – pantyhose.

But as any woman who’s worn stockings will know, they aren’t exactly the most secure form of hosiery. Their slippery fabric can cause your feet to slide out of your shoes. While that would be little more than a mildly embarrassing event for us commoners, it could spell international tabloid headlines for a closely watched Royal.

So it’s no surprise that the Duchess of Cambridge has done everything she can to prevent exactly that.

According to UK newspaper The Sun, the Duchess wears special tights with sticky pads on the soles of the feet, which ensures her feet are firmly stuck into her shoes to avoid any Cinderella moments.