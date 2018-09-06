Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle aren't allowed to wear diamonds during the day.

It’s not surprising that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton follow a royal dress code – but we only just learned just how strict it truly is.

Not only are the Duchesses banned from showing their toes and cleavage during their daily outings to charity lunches, speaking engagements and other events – but they’re also not allowed to wear diamonds. (Except for their engagement or wedding rings.)

That’s according to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, who told news.com.au the royals don’t want to appear “flashy”.

“Other jewels are worn pre-6pm,” the Beaumont Etiquette founder said.

“Before 6pm, you’ll see metallics, gemstones, pearls, sapphires. At night, you’ll see the diamonds come out, and that’s in order to not come across as flashy in your appearance.”

Meghan did, of course, wear diamonds on her wedding day – in the form of the diamond-encrusted Queen Mary bandeau tiara atop her head, as well as in her Cartier earrings and bracelet.