It’s rare to see Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, without her absurdly perfect hair tumbling down around her shoulders.

As much as we’d enjoy the sight of the 36-year-old royal rocking a scrunchie or a claw clip, you’d be lucky to even spot her sporting a dainty little hair elastic.

At the tennis? Hair out.

At the polo? Hair out.

Opening a bridge/watching parades/shaking hands with the unwashed masses? Hair out.

Even, believe it or not, while yachting. (Heck, even we lowly commoners know how sailing works. There’s wind, love. Lots of wind.)

But it turns out there's a reason the mother-of-three rarely pulls her hair straight back.

And it's not just because she has staff to coif it every morning, because it's naturally thick and lustrous and because she looks like a walking shampoo commercial.

(I mean, c'mon! This is not human!)