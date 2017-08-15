Scrunchies are back and quite frankly, we're not entirely against the idea.

Take one look at fashion and beauty right now and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d time travelled back to 1999.

Lips are nude, shoes chunky and double denim is more a fashion win than sin.

After enjoying an initial resurgence last year, the ’90s trend still shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon.

#LOVEWINS #LONDON ❤️????❤️????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#KAGE A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Case in point: the scrunchie, the defining accessory of the decade we’d all tried to forget, is suddenly everywhere.

Even more surprising, it hasn’t aged a day since it first emerged in the late ’80s. Literally, there’s no modern makeover to see here – it looks exactly the same.

While Carrie Bradshaw wouldn’t be impressed – her line “No woman … would be caught dead at a hip downtown restaurant wearing a scrunchie!” is an iconic one that still sticks with many – we’re surprised to say we’re almost coming round to the idea. (Post continues after gallery).

The scrunchie through the years.