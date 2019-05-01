Why Kate Middleton really received the highest honour from Queen Elizabeth. 

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had personally honoured Kate Middleton with the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GVCO) for her services to the Sovereign.

This appointment bestowed from the Queen is reportedly the highest honour a British Royal can receive, and isn’t the first the Duchess of Cambridge has received from the monarch. She has previously been awarded the prestigious Royal Family Order, which she has publicly worn the badge for twice, but this appointment further acknowledges the Queen’s appreciation for Kate’s work on behalf of the royal family.

Other members of the royal family who have been given this personal honour from the Queen include the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to People Magazine, the Royal Victorian Order was first established by Queen Victoria in 1896 and was intended to recognise those who represent her.

The Queen has been pleased to make the following appointment to the Royal Victorian Order. https://t.co/34sJOY8WYt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 29, 2019

As we know, the announcements made by the British Royal Family are so often done with carefully considered purpose behind it. As the honour was appointed and announced at a very specific time for the royal family, we look at why Kate Middleton may have been given this new award.

The announcement came on the eighth wedding anniversary of Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William, second in line to the throne.