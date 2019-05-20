"He could’ve died": Kate Langbroek moved her family overseas after she almost lost her son.

In January this year, radio host Kate Langbroek announced she was packing up her family’s Melbourne home for a drastic change of scenery.

Kate – along with her husband Peter and children Lewis, Sunday, Artie and Jan – moved to Bologna, Italy, where she has continued to co-host The Kate and Hughesy Show on HitFM from a separate studio.

But while her initial announcement was met with a few raised eyebrows, four months in, she has no regrets, and is urging others to “go for it” should they ever have the similar desire to make a change.

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, she said it was her eldest son’s health scare which encouraged her to “feel differently” about life, and ultimately sped up the decision to move.

“Peter and I got serious about it around 18 months ago and the kids have been fantastic,” the 53-year-old told the publication.

In past interviews, Kate has said she “wasn’t really sure” where the desire to live in Italy had come from, just that it was something she and husband Peter had discussed over the years.

She did add, however, that dealing with the family trauma brought the move to the forefront of their minds.

“[Our son] Lewis was very sick when he was little and he could’ve died.”

Lewis, now 15, battled leukaemia for three and a half years before being given the all-clear in 2013.

Last year, Kate shared a photo of herself and Lewis on Instagram, speaking of how she wasn’t sure she’d ever get to watch him grow up into the teenager he is today.