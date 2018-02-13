Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Royal baby name predictions: What Wills and Kate will most likely name their third child, according to the bookies.



The third royal baby for Wills and Kate is just months away, which means the betting agencies are taking your money for a guess at what the name will be.

And while Donald makes the cut, it’s probably a safe bet it won’t end up on the birth certificate.

The current favourite is May at 4.50, closely followed by Alice, Victoria, Arthur, Victoria and Henry. Elizabeth, after the child’s grandma, also makes the top 10, while Kate and William are also options.

Joining siblings George and Charlotte, all are safe and royal approved names.

Where is Apple? And Princess? What about something patriotic, like London?

Rounding out the names to bet on is 'Paddy' at 501.00. C'mon Wills and Kate, we know you're tempted...