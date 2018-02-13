So, um, can celebrities have sex on I'm a Celebrity?

While camping is fine and watching strangers eat cockroaches entertaining (?), it would seem we’re predictable beings when it comes to reality TV.

We only ever want to know if people had, are having or will have sex.

Just take hit105’s breakfast team of Stav, Abby and Matt, who on Monday asked I’m a Celebrity’s Tiffany – the show’s very first evictee – if, you know, anyone could have, you know, sex on the show.

“Maybe! I’m not sure. It’s possible, it could get funky in the jungle,” she said.

Ahem.



LISTEN: The problem with this year’s I’m A Celebrity. Post continues after audio.



She went on:

“If you do anything, it’s all there for everyone to see, and if you did something like that, they would want to know about it — there are cameras everywhere. There’s no hiding. If you’re gonna do it, you’re gonna have to be bold and own up to it.”

Isn’t that nice to know?

And if you wanted a little more, ah, info, she also admits they shower naked:

“We totally do. We’re in front of cameras … To be honest with you, after a while you’ve just got to let fly, take your clothes off and shower,” she said.

“I didn’t get to see any boys naked, I will say. We were all kind of respectful to each other. I mean Josh [Gibson] is hot, naked or not. You can just imagine. I tried not to imagine too much because that’s a little weird! But he’s like Adam, from Adam and Eve — he’s perfect. I honestly didn’t [peek at him in the showers], but he’s hot.”

Such… insight.