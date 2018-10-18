Karl Stefanovic's fierce defence of Meghan Markle after UK broadcaster accused her of 'acting'.

So if we doubted Karl Stefanovic’s admiration for Meghan Markle, we certainly don’t now.

The Today show host passionately defended the Duchess of Sussex on air Thursday morning after his UK counterpart Piers Morgan attacked the 37-year-old.

Morgan, the host of Good Morning Britain, accused Meghan of “acting” while meeting the people of Dubbo during her and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Australia.

“Every one of her family acts,” he exclaimed on air. “I mean, she’s an actress. She’s acting great, I think, at the moment.”

The outburst, which was accompanied by an antagonistic tweet of Meghan holding an umbrella for Harry, hasn’t gone down well with many people.

Least of all Stefanovic, who couldn’t help but comment when the UK journalist’s words were reported in a news segment.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” he told co-host Georgie Gardner and newsreader Natalia Cooper.