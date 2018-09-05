Scott Morrison's glorious response to Karl Stefanovic calling his party a "dog's breakfast".

On Wednesday morning, Karl Stefanovic interviewed our newly minted Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

The Today show host took the opportunity to have a lil’ dig at Morrison, telling him the Liberal party was an “absolute dog’s breakfast”.

“You are the boss but you have little or no control over the party. You couldn’t save the Prime Minister and then you became the Prime Minister. Your party is an absolute dog’s breakfast,” Stefanovic said.

Morrison then explained the “curtain had come down” on the Liberal party spill and there was a “new generation of Liberal leadership in place.”

“Grab the Selleys and plug the leaks and you might have a chance. There is a leak every day,” Stefanovic shot back.

“If you can’t control the leaks you might as well be captain of the Titanic.”

Morrison then turned the tables on Stefanovic, comparing the recent turbulence of the Liberal party to Stefanovic’s own rocky personal life.