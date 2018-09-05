Scott Morrison's glorious response to Karl Stefanovic calling his party a "dog's breakfast".

On Wednesday morning, Karl Stefanovic interviewed our newly minted Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.
The Today show host took the opportunity to have a lil’ dig at Morrison, telling him the Liberal party was an “absolute dog’s breakfast”.
“You are the boss but you have little or no control over the party. You couldn’t save the Prime Minister and then you became the Prime Minister. Your party is an absolute dog’s breakfast,” Stefanovic said.
Morrison then explained the “curtain had come down” on the Liberal party spill and there was a “new generation of Liberal leadership in place.”
Watch the exchange here…
“Grab the Selleys and plug the leaks and you might have a chance. There is a leak every day,” Stefanovic shot back.
“If you can’t control the leaks you might as well be captain of the Titanic.”
Morrison then turned the tables on Stefanovic, comparing the recent turbulence of the Liberal party to Stefanovic’s own rocky personal life.
Top Comments
Hmmm, let's see. The Liberal party are in tatters, behind in the polls and lack all credibility since their latest leadership spill. Stefanovic has a broken marriage (hardly news - plenty of people get divorced), is repartnered and about to remarry, and seems completely professionally impervious to any "scandal" you listed there (all of which have been storms in teacups anyway). Yeah, I'd say the Libs are far more screwed, just quietly.
Not to mention the tax payer not footing Karl's paycheque.
Trying to compare the two is very oranges and apples isn't it.
Karl is "Australia's Hero" about as much as I'm a Victoria's Secret model.
And it's not leaks Scott Morrison has to worry about. It's the 2GB/Sky news and their acolytes who's idea of compromise is screaming about snowflakes. If he doesn't keep them happy they'll be screaming for his replacement pretty soon. 10 days I believe was what Andrew Bolt gave him (or threatened him with) before they started undermining his leadership.
Exactly, and if anybody had any doubts who runs the lnp, the last week of Malcolm Turnbull prime ministership answered the doubts
I can't believe how openly smug Alan Jones is about deliberately destabilising the party he purports to support.
It'd be like me saying "I love Hawthorn Football Club" then spending the next 6 months constantly talking them down, spreading rumours and telling people to support Richmond, all because I'd prefer Tom Mitchell was the team Captain instead of Roughead. It'd lunacy...
Sour grapes from Jonesy!
Vomit. I can think of dozens of people who would be Australia’s Hero over Karl.... I am under the impression he wants to be seen as a more hard-hitting journalist (I.e. his incongruous presence on 60 Minutes), but he’s just a clown who knows how to keep the masses entertained.