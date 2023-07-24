With one scene, the Kardashians highlighted an unspoken truth about our families and body hatred.

If you look back on the very first moment you started to think there was something wrong with your body, chances are there is a lineup of culprits you can blame.

From magazines to movies and now TikTok feeds, the rhetoric around impossible beauty standards has been more closely examined over time than the footage of Harry Styles potentially spitting on Chris Pine.

We're more comfortable with calling out bodies being warped and airbrushed beyond recognition, only one type of body size being idolised, and the idea that billions of dollars are made off the insecurities of people who have been told they need to look a certain way.

What we're not so comfortable calling out, however, is how many of our deepest body insecurities are actually ignited in our own homes. As children, before we even have the chance for a magazine or influencer to destroy our self-worth from the outside.

This is an idea that was highlighted in a recent episode of The Kardashians, although it's safe to say it's a revelation they stumbled upon by accident, unaware of the complicated, unspoken truth they fell into.

But even Penicillin was discovered by accident, so maybe it's best not to dwell on the origins of this particular thought process too closely.

Listen to The Spill discuss this new airport of The Kardashians and the unexpected truth it highlighted.

The most recent episode of The Kardashians was heavily promoted before season three even kicked off, with promotional clips showing the youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, musing to her older siblings about the role they have played in setting unattainable beauty standards.

Coming from one of the world's most famous families, particularly one who has built so much of their brand around a certain style of beauty and body type, but will never go off script when speaking about them, this felt like a refreshing change of pace.

When the family's original reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in 2021, the Kardashian/Jenners sat down for a televised 'tell all' interview with Andy Cohen, who asked them if they felt any sort of responsibility for the part they've played in pushing unattainable standards of beauty.