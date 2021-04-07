Hell hath no fury like a Kardashian whose unedited photo has been circulated.

You may have heard that Khloé Kardashian's ‘team’ have tried to erase an ‘unauthorised’ photo where the 36-year-old is in a leopard bikini, standing in front of a pool while on a family holiday.

According to multiple media outlets, it was Kardashian’s assistant who uploaded the photo without permission, and has now caused a nightmare quest to stop the circulation of the photo. Despite their efforts, it took me approximately 2.34 seconds to find it. Such is the nature of the internet.

To the untrained eye, the woman in this photo looks incredibly fit and, more importantly, seems happy.

To a person familiar with Khloé Kardashian and the photos that fill her and her sisters’ feeds, it is a remarkably 'unedited' photo that is far removed from the filters and computer-altered images that have come to define the family who is credited with redefining modern beauty.

A recent photo of Khloe Kardashian (not the unedited one, of course). Image: Instagram.

Some have commented online that the Khloé Kardashian in this ‘unauthorised’ photo doesn’t look like the Khloé Kardashian in the ‘authorised’ photos she posts to her 135 million followers every day.

So, it’s worth asking: Why can’t we see Khloé Kardashian, a woman whose career is supposedly built on showing the world her ‘reality’, as her real self?

Let’s rewind.

When the Kardashians were hurtled onto the front covers of magazines in the noughties, their generous curves were a beacon of body diversity and a welcome departure from bone-thin models who insisted their favourite meal was a McDonald’s burger.