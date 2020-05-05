Within weeks, reality TV star Kara Keough lost her newborn son and her father.

This post deals with infant death, and may be triggering for some readers.
The last month of Kara Keough Bosworth’s life has been marked by unimaginable loss.
In the space of mere weeks, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has lost her newborn son and her 64-year-old father.
On Saturday, the US reality TV star announced the death of her father, Matt Keough, less than four weeks after her newborn baby passed away following birth complications.
“Daddy, please take care of my son,” the 32-year-old shared on Instagram alongside a collections of images of her and her father.
“Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends,” she wrote. “You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”
Just three weeks earlier, Kara – who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough – had shared the devastating news that her newborn son had passed away.
“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am… During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”
View this post on Instagram
On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.” ——————————————— And Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:20 Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.
Top Comments