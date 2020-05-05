Within weeks, reality TV star Kara Keough lost her newborn son and her father.

This post deals with infant death, and may be triggering for some readers.

The last month of Kara Keough Bosworth’s life has been marked by unimaginable loss.

In the space of mere weeks, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has lost her newborn son and her 64-year-old father.

On Saturday, the US reality TV star announced the death of her father, Matt Keough, less than four weeks after her newborn baby passed away following birth complications.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” the 32-year-old shared on Instagram alongside a collections of images of her and her father.

“Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends,” she wrote. “You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”

Just three weeks earlier, Kara – who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough – had shared the devastating news that her newborn son had passed away.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am… During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”