Kaley Cuoco fell in love with Tom Pelphrey in April. Now they're expecting their first child.

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning, announcing she is expecting a baby girl with her actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023... beyond blessed and over the moon," she captioned a series of photos of the couple, inculding one of an inside of a cake with pink frosting.

Pelphrey also shared the photos over on his Instagram page.

"And then it was even MORE BETTER.... Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco," the Ozark actor captioned the post.