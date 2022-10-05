Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for 2 years. She had a "big crush" on him way before that.

Cuoco, now 36, and Galecki, now 47, dated exclusively for two years from 2008 to 2010. But Cuoco says she had a crush on her co-star way before that.

"I had a very big crush on Johnny early on," The Flight Attendant actress said in excerpts from Jessica Radloff's book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series obtained by Vanity Fair.

"I was so not even hiding it. He has such swagger. We were both dating people at the time, but I only had eyes for Johnny," Cuoco continued.

"Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, 'Uh‑oh, this is going to be trouble'."

Much like his character on the show, Galecki admitted he was oblivious to her feelings towards him.

"I have a healthy ego, but you really have to kind of club me over the head to let me know you're flirting with me," he said. "I had zero idea of any sort of crush before Kaley and I began dating."

"All the scenes up until we actually got together in real life, it was obvious there was always something there," Cuoco explained. "There was chemistry, and we were crushing on each other. That was the whole first season until we actually got together for real."

The actress added that the first kiss the pair had on the show as Penny and Leonard was also technically the first time Cuoco and Galecki kissed too.

"I was very nervous with both [our on-screen and real-life first kisses]," she said.

"I mean, I was kissing him as Penny before we ever dated, and it's weird when you have a crush on someone and you're kissing them as actors."