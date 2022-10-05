Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for 2 years. She had a "big crush" on him way before that.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are reminiscing about the time they played on-screen love interests while also dating in real life.
For 12 years, the actors played Penny and Leonard on the wildly popular sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.
Their characters are neighbours: Cuoco, the blonde, aspiring actress who lives across the hall, and Galecki, the socially awkward experimental physicist who has a crush on her from the moment they meet.
It was an unconventional pairing that just worked, on and off-screen.