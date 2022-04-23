"I was afraid." Julie Goodwin didn't think her mental health could handle MasterChef for a second time.

In December 2019, Goodwin announced her resignation from her radio show, citing she needed to focus on family and her wellbeing. And in 2020, she shared that she had spent five weeks in a mental health facility.

"I just wasn't paying attention to my own health, and when you do that for long enough, it all just falls apart," she told Mamamia.

Over the past few years, Goodwin has been in and out of hospital, and has been vocal about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

She hopes to normalise it "so that people who are struggling don't have to feel ashamed".

"There's always the thought that if I don't come out ahead of this, then it's going to be presented as a topic that I was trying to hide," she said.

"And when you're trying to hide things, it sends a message that you're ashamed about it. But out of all the things in my life that I have been ashamed of, [this] is not one of them."

Goodwin says it's the people she met while in hospital that made her want to talk about it.

"You kind of think about being in a psychiatric unit, and, you know, those stereotypical, midday movie style scenarios where people are not like us," she said.

"But what I found when I went into hospital was that everybody in there was like me - everybody is just trying to do their best and live their lives, [but they] are not always able to manage that.

"It's not something that should be hidden away [or] whispered about, it's actually something that could happen to anybody. It really could."

When Goodwin was asked to return for MasterChef: Fans & Favourites, she was told "don't answer now, sleep on it and we'll talk tomorrow".

She talked it over with her husband, psychologist, and sons.

"I spoke to my psychologist who said, 'It's like you've got two broken legs and you've just come to me and said I want to walk the Kokoda Track. But if you think this is what you need to do, then I'll walk with you.'"

The following morning when she woke up, "There was this little [feeling] of excitement, and I hadn't felt that for a while."

"I just kind of thought, well, I think everything's trying to tell me something," she said.

The returning contestant has had a pretty incredible first week back in the kitchen, all things considered. In Thursday night's episode, Goodwin won the first immunity of the season.