Julie Bishop's partner makes a searing prediction, proves he's the partner we all deserve.

We normally wouldn’t pay much attention to a property developer’s tip on the outcome of today’s Liberal leadership spill. But when that property developer happens to be the partner one of the three candidates gunning for the gig, well….

David Panton, the long-term boyfriend of current Deputy Leader Julie Bishop, told The Herald Sun on Thursday evening that he knows precisely who will emerge victorious from today’s vote in Canberra.

“You’ve heard it straight from the horse’s mouth,” Panton said, “by tomorrow at lunch time Julie Bishop will definitely be Prime Minister.”

And that, folks, is the kind of staunchly supportive partner we all deserve in our lives. Make this man our ‘first bloke’, already.

Bishop, a so-far loyal 2IC and Turnbull ally, confirmed late Thursday that she would be putting her hand up to run against Peter Dutton for the party’s/country’s top job, should the former home affairs minister manage to obtain the numbers to challenge the Prime Minister for a second time this week.