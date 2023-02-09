The day actor Josh Ryan Evans' character died in the soap opera Passions, so did he in real life.

Josh Ryan Evans' career was built on his size.

Born in Northern California in 1982, he spent his childhood recovering from one surgery after another to replace a heart valve. The fragile condition of his body was, in part, due to him being born with achondroplasia - a rare form of dwarfism that gave him the appearance and sound of a small child.

At his tallest, he reached 96.5 centimetres.

Most of Evans' days were filled with watching TV shows and movies, and playing board games.

"It was all I could do besides read books," he told the LA Times in 2000. "I thought, if it's all pretend, why can't I do that?"

By the age of 12, Evans decided to pursue acting.

