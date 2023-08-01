Grab the tinsel, because the Stan Original Christmas Film Jones Family Christmas has gone into production.

It's never too early to start counting down until the holidays, especially since the Stan Original Christmas Film Jones Family Christmas has officially gone into production.

Based on the audio play by Tegan Higginbotham, Jones Family Christmas is billed as a warm-hearted multi-generational comedy. A story told through the lens of an Australian family whose Christmas is impacted by bushfires and stars Heather Mitchell (Love Me) and Ella Scott Lynch (Love Child).

The film centres around an eccentric grandmother named Heather Jones (Mitchell) who, after many failed attempts, has finally managed to get her entire family under one roof for Christmas.

But in this rural home, all is not merry and bright.

From heartbreak and depression, to meddling mothers and forced frivolity, the audience will soon learn that every member of Heather’s extended family is fighting their own internal battle. But before Heather has a chance to interrogate her kids about their failing love lives, the family receives a fire evacuation order.

During Christmas, the Jones family finds themselves on the run and as danger closes in, Heather and her family must band together as they remember that family is what matters most.

The Stan Original Film Jones Family Christmas is now in production. Image: Stan