"Just stop hurting people." A mother's heartbreaking plea to her 'most wanted' son.

Carol Cloke is grieving the loss of her two sons.

In the space of just over a year and a half, the mum-of-three, who describes herself as a “broken woman”, has felt the immeasurable loss of both of her boys.

But her story is complicated.

Carol’s youngest son, David, was brutally murdered in February last year.

The 36-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood at a Westfield shopping centre in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs following a violent samurai sword attack.

The main suspect is Carol’s older son – Jonathan Dick – who is now one of Australia’s most wanted criminals.

Now, the grieving mother is appealing for her fugitive son to come forward and hand himself in.

“He is my son and I love him,” she said on A Current Affair.

“Just stop hurting people and get the help you need. Hand yourself in.”

Following the February 3 attack, the 40-year-old vanished without a trace, unseen for months on end.

But on August 23, a 38-year-old associate of Jonathan was viciously attacked with a hammer in his driveway. Police believe Jonathan was trying to kill the man.

Fortunately, the man survived the attack, telling police it was Jonathan who attacked him in front of his Keilor, Victoria, home.

The violent attack has reignited the search for the fugitive.

For Carol, the loss of her youngest son David and the situation with Jonathan has undoubtedly taken a toll.