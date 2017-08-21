After just 72 hours, nine of Australia's 20 most wanted criminals have been arrested.

Update:

Just three days after Crime Stoppers released a list of Australia’s 20 most wanted criminals, nine have been arrested.

The list – part of the organisation’s Operation Roam: Rogue Radar – calls for Australians to be on the lookout for serious offenders thought to be hiding in plain sight in communities across the country.

Since the list was released to the public on Monday, “nine offenders have been arrested or have voluntarily made contact with the police regarding their wanted status,” Chairman of Crime Stoppers Australia, Trevor O’Hara, said.

Among those arrested are 23-year-old Brendan Lees, who was wanted by Victoria Police for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2016, and 42-year-old Jayson Aworth, wanted in relation to charges for aggravated sexual assault that occurred earlier this year.

There are still two fugitives still wanted in New South Wales, two in Queensland, four in Victoria, two in South Australia and one in the Northern Territory.

The full list of wanted fugitives can be viewed here.

Earlier:

It’s the stuff of nightmares, the thought of monsters hiding in plain sight. The same people who’ve killed or raped or sold drugs or trafficked women for sex, serving you your morning coffee or scanning your grocery items or opening your letterbox to deliver post early in the mornings.

This year, there are 20 wanted fugitives named on Crime Stoppers’ ‘Rogue Radar’ list – a list of wanted serious criminals who are at loose around the country. The organisation is asking for the public’s help locating these offenders in an initiative called ‘Operation Roam: Rogue Radar’ to run from 21 to 27 August 2017.