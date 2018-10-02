JonBenet Ramsey was murdered 22 years ago. Now a woman claims to have solved the case.

On December 26, 1996, JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado.

She was just six years old.

Although many people have become persons of interest in the case over the past 22 years, no one has ever been charged with her murder.

The case continues to baffle police and the public continues to have an almost grotesque fascination with the little girl’s murder.

But now a woman on Twitter has cracked the case.

Yep, she’s apparently managed to do what countless qualified investigators have failed to do despite their years of experience. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The woman, who goes by the Twitter name karma pElise, recently went viral after sharing her theories on the case.

“You have a 4.0 GPA? That’s cute. I’ve solved the JonBenet Ramsey case over 600 times,” she began.

The completely unqualified detective then went on to explain that she believes JonBenet’s older brother, Burke Ramsey, was responsible for her death.

The Twitter user alleges Burke killed his little sister after she stole some pineapple out of his bowl.

“It’s suspected that he hit her on the head with a flashlight and broke her skull after she stole a piece of pineapple he was eating. They found some in her stomach during the autopsy,” she detailed in one tweet.