John Stamos found fame on Full House. At first glance, he 'hated' the show.

John Stamos reached a new level of fame with his iconic role as Uncle Jesse on the sitcom Full House.

But the actor has confessed there was a period of his life when he "hated" the show.

Stamos recently opened up about his complicated feelings towards the hit ABC program, explaining during an appearance on Hot Ones that he wanted out of the show after realising it was a family-oriented sitcom.

Watch the opening credits for Full House. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"I hated that show," he said. "Obviously I ended up loving it but it was sort of pitched to me as Bosom Buddies... with a couple of kids in the background. And as we’re casting I was like, 'They’re spending a lot of time casting these kids that are going to be in the background.'"

The actor explained that at the time he felt he was meant to be "the star" of Full House and had a "big shot" attitude in the show's early stages.

There was also a specific moment Stamos knew he wanted to get out, and it was when he read lines with then-child co-star Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner.