'Thank you, John Howard. In 1996 you made a tough call and we’re all safer because you did.'

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a Florida high school he was previously expelled from on Wednesday afternoon in the US (Thursday morning in Australia). He killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland before he was arrested. The gunman was identified as Nikolas Cruz, who previously attended the school and was expelled for unspecified “disciplinary reasons”. He surrendered to police without a struggle.

While US President Donald Trump’s pro gun White House wanted to focus on “mental health” instead of gun laws in a press conference, social media has been flooded with people saying the opposite.

Today, we share Rebecca Sparrow’s piece, which, after the 18th mass shooting in the US this year alone, has never been more relevant.

This morning, I am silently thanking Australia’s former Prime Minister.

Because yesterday the United States experienced the 18th mass shooting this year. It's February. A lone gunman returned to the Florida high school he had been expelled from to shoot and kill as many people as he could. At least 17 people have been confirmed dead, with 14 more injured.

And you know what? All I can think is ‘Thank God for John Howard.’

LISTEN: Amelia Lester explains why US gun laws remain unchanged, despite massacre after massacre. Post continues after.

Because whatever you think of Howard, his prime ministership or the Liberal party – we all owe Australia’s 25th Prime Minister a vote of thanks for the courage and foresight he showed nearly 20 years ago.