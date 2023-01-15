When Bo Derek was widowed, she didn't think she'd find love again. Then she met John Corbett.

When Bo Derek lost her actor husband of 22 years - John Derek - she "didn't expect to end up with anyone again".

It was 1998, and he had died from heart failure.

"Some women want to pair up again right away. I didn't," Derek said to Fox News. "I remember consciously fashioning myself after some girlfriends that I have [who] are single and led very full, fantastic lives with friends and family and projects that they do. And that gave them happiness."

Then in 2002, something changed when she met Sex and the City actor John Corbett.

The pair were set up by Corbett's talent agent when Corbett told him he had no one to take to an Oscars party.

