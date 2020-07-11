From blockbusters to Bollywood: Where all the boyfriends of Sex and the City are now.

Twenty-two years ago, the very first episode of Sex and the City premiered.

The show, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, introduced us to four fabulous women navigating life in the bustling city that is New York. There were Cosmopolitans, Manolo Blahniks, the occasional work day, and men. Many men.

Over the course of the show's six seasons, lead characters Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte dated, broke up with, became engaged to and even married an impressive lineup of blokes.

Some we completely feel in love with (ahem, Aidan Shaw), while others... well, they needed to go immediately (Berger).

To remind you of those familiar Sex and the City faces, we've scoped out each of the women's main boyfriend(s) and found out what they are doing these days.

Jack Berger (Ron Livingston)

Image: HBO and Getty.