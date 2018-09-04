Why Joel Creasey has been locked in a feud with one of Australia's most popular singers.

SO.
We now live in a world where Joel Creasey and Vance Joy are locked in a feud about… nothing really ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .
You see, in a video posted to News.com.au, Creasey stated that his most recent celebrity feud involved the Riptide singer.
As the 28-year-old explained it all started backstage at last year’s ARIA awards.
“I am a big fan and I also think he (Joy) is very handsome, but my boyfriend also overheard him bagging me out the entire time I was on stage at the ARIAs,” Creasey recently told the Herald Sun.
“I had interviewed him earlier that night on the red carpet, so I was like, ‘Vance, what is going on?’
“Obviously he does not find me funny, but I say, ‘Take a ticket, honey, join the queue’, there are plenty of those people.”
I can't stand Joel I think he's just plain rude to people & that's not comedic to me but there must be people out there that like him????
Personally I find Joel about as funny as an asthma attack and the Christoph Waltz thing the definition of unprofessional. But each to their own, he must have something of a fan base to keep getting booked to do things.