Why Joel Creasey has been locked in a feud with one of Australia's most popular singers.

However, Vance Joy’s version of events is a lil’ bit different.

“Joel was introducing a category with Julia Michaels, the singer/songwriter,” the performer explained to the Herald Sun.

“He was just being himself, being funny, but at the time I mistakenly interpreted what he was saying as hanging her out to dry. I felt like he was about throw her under the bus so I verbalised my negativity.”

Joy, whose real name is James Gabriel Keogh, then said Creasey was a “super-talented funny guy”.

This isn’t the first, erm, awkward exchange Creasey has had with a big name celebrity.

In an interview with KIIS FM’s Will & Woody, Creasey told a story about when he interviewed Christoph Waltz and Jennifer Aniston during a press junket for Horrible Bosses 2.

He said he’d been sick the night before with food poisoning, and was still feeling a little green the next day when he went to chat with the film’s stars.

Right before his interview with Waltz, Creasey felt the urgent call of nature, and realising there was nowhere for him to throw up, pulled out a handkerchief and “did a little vom in the handkerchief”.

He said things only got worse from there, because not only was he forced to interview the 61-year-old actor with a pocket full of vomit, Waltz was also “super rude” to him.

“I said to him things like, ‘Oh, Christoph. This was such a fun cast! You must have had such a great time on set,’” he said.

“And he goes, ‘Do you not think this is a real job?’ That’s what he said. He goes, ‘This is a real job. How dare you! Why would I be having fun on set? This is a job. You’ve probably never had a job.’ He was saying all this crazy stuff to me, and I was like, ‘Well, you’re a d*ck.’”

On his way out of the room, Creasey spotted Waltz’s suitcases, and doing what any vengeful, Christoph-Waltz-hating person would do, decided to slip the star a little gift in the form of his vomit-filled hanky.

He later told Aniston what he had done.

“She said, ‘That is the single most disgusting thing I have ever heard.’ End of the interview, I never saw her again,” he said.