Months after exposing his penis at the ARIAs, musician details the "heartbreaking" fallout.

When musician Kirin J Callinan lifted up his kilt and flashed the media at the 2017 Aria awards, he was not expecting the outrage that followed.

Pleading guilty at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court this Wednesday, the 32-year-old accepted charges of wilful and obscene exposure and while no conviction was recorded the singer has been placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Speaking about the moment on Channel 10’s The Project, Callinan said that what started out as something jovial in front of “a few photographers,” completely blew up the next morning.

“There were some laughs and we kept on going and did some interviews and went into the Arias. It was what it was. Good fun. And it wasn’t until the next morning that it all kind of blew up,” said the musician.

Despite expressing his remorse, Callinan said that some media reports of the incident were overly exaggerated.