‘Gone too soon.’ Australia remembers MasterChef’s Jock Zonfrillo.

Four years after he burst onto Aussie screens as MasterChef’s heart-throb, is being remembered as “a great man with a big heart” following his sudden and unexpected death.

The judge of the Channel 10 cooking show passed away on Sunday with his family announcing the loss of their “irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend” on Instagram on Monday.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” their statement read.

The 46-year-old father leaves behind his third wife, Lauren, and four children. Image: Instagram.

The devastating announcement came just hours before the next season of MasterChef was set to premiere.

From a troubled start to international fame

While Jock – who was born as Barry – has helmed one of Australia’s best-loved shows since 2020, the 46-year-old Scotsman has had a long road to success.

Born in Glasgow in the 1980s, Jock worked as a part-time dishwasher in his early teens before falling into a life of drugs and becoming a heroin addict by the time he was 17.

After losing his job at a Michelin star restaurant in England, he was left broke, homeless, and begging for work in London.

Of all people, it was Marco Pierre White who saved his life and offered him a job.

“He saw something of me in him or him in me,” Jock told GoodFood in 2018. “But I went in there completely naked. Stripped of everything. I was a drug addict, and I had no expectations of my abilities as a cook. I was lost. I mean, really completely f**ked up.”

When Pierre White then discovered the still-homeless Jock was sneaking into the staff change rooms to sleep under towels, the world-famous chef again stepped in to help.

“He arranged a youth hostel for me to stay in and lent me money that was to be paid back out of my wages,” Jock told The Advertiser. “The sums up Marco – generous beyond measure.”

Jock became a household name when he was selected as a MasterChef judge in 2020. Image: 10 Play.

After that, Jock moved from one world-class restaurant to another in the UK, before making the leap to Australia in 2000 as Head Chef of Restaurant 41 in Sydney. He later went on to open his own restaurants in Adelaide and was named Australia’s Hottest Chef in 2018.

Two years after that, Jock’s star really blew up when he was selected as a new judge on MasterChef Australia alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

On the sidelines, Jock’s personal life was expanding and in 2017, he married his third wife, businesswoman Lauren Friend, after she messaged him on Twitter. The pair went on to have two kids, Isla Generosa, who’s now two, and Alfie, who’s four. Jock also has two older daughters from his first two marriages – Ava and Sophia.

Heartbroken friends say they were ‘lucky’ to know Jock

Heartbroken friends – and well-known Australian names – took to social media on Monday afternoon to share their condolences.

“Holding Jock’s family close to my heart and thinking of those in his circle at this saddest of times,” fellow Channel 10 colleague, Narelda Jacobs, wrote on Instagram. “He touched so many of us.”

“You’re a beautiful man, Jock,” Paralympian and former Australian of the year, Dylan Alcott, said. “[I] felt lucky you and your family came into our lives. Gone too soon brother.”

“I’m so shocked and saddened by this,” The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love added. “Jock was so kind, to me and to anyone else I’ve heard he ever had contact with. I’m so sorry.”

While many in the MasterChef family were quick to pay their own respects.

“This is so shattering, I’m still in shock,” Depinder Chhibber said. “Sending you all love.”

“I’m so shocked… rest in peace chef, my heart and condolences to loved ones,” wrote Reynold Poer.

“I can’t believe this is true,” Aldo Ortado added. “I’m so sorry Zonfrillo family for your loss. For what I can say, he was a great man with a big heart. I loved getting to know him.”

It has since been confirmed that following this loss, that MasterChef will not air this week.

