What we know about the alleged sex slave ring operating in suburban Brisbane.

This post deals with sexual violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Queensland police have uncovered an alleged prostitution ring operating in suburban Brisbane, where several victims were allegedly drugged and kept as sex slaves for clients.

On Thursday, 35-year-old Matthew James Markcrow and his girlfriend Crystal Marie Sawyer, 23, were arrested, before appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

"We've been shocked by this, we didn't understand this was happening in Australia, let alone Brisbane," Detective Inspector Juliet Hancock said on Friday, adding their arrests followed a four-month investigation.

Police raided this house at Mount Gravatt East, Brisbane, on Thursday. Image: AAP.

It is alleged several women, aged between 17 and 24, were kept in conditions of unlawful prostitution, given stupefying drugs and subjected to controlled living, financial and working conditions. Further, many were tattooed to mark them as the alleged offender's belonging.

“Property of Matt M,” a tattoo read on at least four of the alleged victims.

