The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday May 26.

Scott Morrison outlines path out of unemployment crisis with JobMaker.

Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday the Coalition’s plan to fix Australia’s flawed skills and training system in a plan he’s calling ‘JobMaker’.

Morrison warned businesses must “get off the medication before it becomes too accustomed to it,” referring to temporary schemes like JobKeeper.

The next step, he said, is JobMaker.

“We must enable our businesses to earn Australia’s way out of this crisis. And that means focusing on the things that can make their businesses go faster,” Morrison said.

Under Morrison's plan, funding would be more closely linked to skill gaps based on what businesses need.

Industries will be given greater power to shape training, with pilot schemes established across human services, digital technologies and mining.

"This will provide the platform then to reset our economy for growth over the next three to five years as Australia - and the world - emerges from this crisis. The overwhelming priority of this reset will be to win the battle for jobs."

One of the key principles of the new scheme is ensuring the Australian government is living within their means, "so we don't impose impossible debt burdens on future generations.

"That violates that important caring for country principle."

Read: What is JobMaker and how will it help Australians out of unemployment?

Celeste Barber responds to court ruling.

Comedian Celeste Barber has responded to a Supreme Court judge ruling that the $51 million she raised in a bushfire crowd-funded campaign cannot go to other charities other than the NSW Rural Fire Service.

In an official statement, she said she had “hoped” the money could have been distributed to other states and charities, because it was “such a big and ‘unprecedented’ amount".

“Turns out that studying acting at university does not make me a lawmaker,” she wrote. “So the money will be in the very capable, very grateful hands of the NSW RFS."