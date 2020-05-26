What is JobMaker and how will it help Australians out of unemployment?

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the government’s plan to stimulate job creation in a struggling employment market.

As part of the government’s coronavirus economic recovery package, the Coalition’s plan is to fix Australia’s flawed skills and training system via JobMaker.

Morrison announced that the “economic lifelines” of JobKeeper and JobSeeker are only short-term, temporary measures. The next step to reopening the economy, Morrison explained, is JobMaker.

Here’s what you need to know about the JobMaker scheme.

What is JobMaker?

JobMaker is a scheme introduced by the Coalition government that will aim to overhaul the skills systems by ensuring funding is more closely linked to skill gaps based on what businesses need.

Morrison said JobMaker is “designed to give industry the opportunity to shape the training system to be more responsive to their skills needs and take responsibility for qualification development.”

Three pilots for the JobMaker scheme have already been established, focusing on human service, digital technologies and mining.

