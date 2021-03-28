Brisbane's 3-day lockdown, and all the news stories you need to know today, Monday March 29.

Brisbane going into 3 day lockdown as of 5pm Monday.

Queensland has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, four of which are locally acquired.

Two are linked to the 26-year-old landscaper who tested positive to the highly infectious UK strain on Thursday night. Two of the cases have an unknown origin.

As a result of the growing cluster, Greater Brisbane is to go into a three-day lockdown as of 5pm Monday. Residents will only be allowed to leave the house for essential reasons and exercise. Masks will be mandatory.

All schools will be closed as of Tuesday.

Four locally acquired cases recorded in Queensland overnight - two are linked and two are under investigation. The other six cases were overseas acquired and detected in hotel quarantine. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 28, 2021

"We now have significant community transmission” says Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young in a press conference Monday morning.

The Greater Brisbane area includes the Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Moreton and Brisbane council areas.

On Sunday, Queensland Health was forced to backtrack on claims the COVID-positive landscaper threw a party with 25 people after being told to isolate.

"We were told at the time there were 25 people that attended the residence," Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said on Sunday.

Further investigations by police and health authorities suggest the people who attended were limited to the man's four housemates and one other person.

Ms D'Ath added officials acted on what they understood to be true at the time and told reporters she became aware of the new information on Sunday morning.