HOLY OSHER: We have our new Bachelor, and he's a 31-year-old model-turned-pilot.

2021 is looking up, my friends.

We give thanks to our lord and saviour Osher Günsberg today, because we have a brand new bachie.

Pilot Jimmy Nicholson has been announced as the Bach for the 2021 season of The Bachelor and we don't want to jinx things but... we like the look of this.

After Survivor star Locky Gilbert last year, 10 have gone back to good-looking but otherwise... normal, unfamous people for his year's season.

Jimmy is a 31-year-old former model and told The Daily Telegraph he was excited to hopefully find his person with help from the Osh.

"I am ready to open up my heart and meet someone," he said.

"I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself.

"The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next," he continued.