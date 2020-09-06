"I've gotta get my sh*t together." Osher Günsberg on what it was like becoming a dad.

It's been just over a year since Osher Günsberg and his wife Audrey Griffen welcomed their son Wolfgang into the world.
At the time, Osher was filming the first season of The Masked Singer when he received a text from his wife that she had gone into labour. After unmasking the winner of the show, Osher drove to the hospital.
At the time, Osher was filming the first season of The Masked Singer when he received a text from his wife that she had gone into labour. After unmasking the winner of the show, Osher drove to the hospital.
Please meet Georgia’s youngest brother, Wolfgang. We call him Wolfie for short. He and @Audreygriffen did so well on Friday when he was born perfectly formed with ten fingers and toes, healthy and happy at 3.97kg. (Though between the delivery bed and the scale he did do a massive poop - and the doc agreed that if he hadn’t he would have topped 4kg easily.) I am in complete awe of my wife. What I witnessed her do, the power I saw her summon from within her to bring this boy into the world was utterly astonishing. As he came closer and closer, her body began to unleash an incredible energy that was absolutely not going to be held back. Yet Audrey was able to harness it, guide it, and use it to transcend the extraordinary pain she was feeling and channel it all towards an energy that brought this boy alive and well into the world. That I’ve known Audrey for over five years, and yet had no idea that within her this whole time was an almighty divine force capable of bringing life into the world like this blows my mind and was astonishing to witness. I can’t think of any single thing a man does in his life that physically equates to what I saw Audrey do. For me - any marathon or endurance event I’ve ever raced is essentially a wander to the kitchen compared to what I saw Audrey do on Friday. Wolfie’s big sister Georgia was in the room with us via the most perfect playlist that she made especially for the occasion - and this boy came into the world to the sounds of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Khalid. Less than an hour after he was born, Wolfie met G for real - and she’s the best big sister he could have ever hoped for. We are in love and drowning in gratitude, oxytocin and new baby smell.
Speaking to the Mamamia Out Loud podcast, Osher explained that becoming a parent for the first time to Wolfgang and a stepfather to Audrey's daughter Georgia, wasn't something he could really prepare for.
"If you wait until you're ready, you'll never be ready you just do it and I promise you, you'll figure it out. Just trust in the knowledge that a gazillion people have done it before you, so every single problem that you think you'll face, someone has already figured it out.
"Honestly, who hasn't held their newborn baby in their arms and going what have I done bringing you into this world?... Every single parent has done that and your know what? We figure it out."