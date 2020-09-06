"I've gotta get my sh*t together." Osher Günsberg on what it was like becoming a dad.

But while Osher didn't prepare himself to become a dad, he did make sure he was as healthy as he could be before his son came into the world. And and the time, that involved going back on medication for his mental health.

"There was a point right before Wolfie was born where Audrey could see that it was all starting to happen for me again as far as my anxiety goes and I was starting to lose grip again.

"And she just took one look at me and said 'I'm going to need you around, go and see your doctor and get back on meds'."

Two days later Osher went to see his psychiatrist and went back on medication.

"I didn't want to go back on meds but I knew that I needed to... this is bigger than me, it's not going to be forever but I need something bigger than me to help me if I want to get out of this. And I'm bloody grateful that I did because it's allowed me to grow even more."

"If I was doing any preparation for being a parent of a baby it was like, I'm going to get my shit together. I can't wallow around in anxiety and fear anymore. I've got to face this stuff and I've got to get on top of it."

Osher went on to explain that he has changed since becoming a dad and stepdad.

"I'm a different person then I was to when I first met Georgia and I'm a different person to who I was from when Wolfie came into the world because your priorities shift... the kid's not the only person who grows when you become a parent."

Now, over a year later, Osher is currently in lockdown in Melbourne, away from his family. Sadly, his son had his first birthday the day he was supposed to leave Melbourne.

But despite the distance, his family are still doing everything they can to stay connected through video call. ﻿

"It's really hard. We try to have a bit of a routine," he told Mamamia.

"I'm there in the morning when Wolf has breakfast and basically anytime he's in the high chair I'm on FaceTime with them. And then I'm there for dinner and bath time and we clock on and we say goodnight."