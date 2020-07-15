A rumoured romance with Tommy Little and a kiss with Ciarran: What we know about Jessica Brody.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.



Last night, our favorite Bachie contestants (and Osher) returned to our screens for Bachelor in Paradise. And it was exactly what we needed in our lives.

Tonight, Jessica Brody will be joining the rest of the cast in paradise. But it's not the first time she's been an intruder.

The 32-year-old previously appeared on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, but ended up having more of a connection with the girls in the mansion than the Bachelor himself.

Now, she's back for a second chance of love. And it looks like she's already caught the eye of one contestant in particular.

Ahead of her appearance on the show tonight, here's everything we know about Jessica Brody.

The Bachelor.

We first met Jessica on Matt Angew's season of The Bachelor when she entered the show as an intruder. Only you may not remember her as well because she wasn't exactly given much screen time.

The Melbourne make-up artist ended up being eliminated early on in the season after finding more of a connection with the other contestants than Matt.

"If you look at my reaction [after being eliminated]... I was getting teary looking at the girls, I wasn’t looking at Matt," she told Mamamia last year.

"As much as I would’ve loved to have that connection with Matt and I would’ve loved to have more time with him, for me it was like talking to a friend and getting to know him. It wasn’t love at first sight."