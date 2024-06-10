Jessica Alba and daughter Honor weren't seeing eye to eye. Now the look-alike pair are closer than ever.

Jessica Alba was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the early 2000s.

Now her focus is all things family — both in business with her booming baby products company, and at home with her three kids and husband.

While filming the first Fantastic Four movie, Alba met producer, now husband, Cash Warren.

She told Cosmopolitan: "He's not famous. He might be the one. It was kind of a love-at-first-sight thing, but I met him when I was dating someone else, so it started off as a friendship."

"The first week that we kind of got together, he gave me a note and signed it with a dollar sign because his name is Cash. It just said, 'I really, really like you.' And that was exactly how I felt at the time." Watch: Parenting 101. Post continues below.

Video via Mamamia. In 2008, Warren and Alba had their first daughter, Honor Marie Warren. Warren and Alba married shortly after in a secret ceremony. In the years to come, they would also welcome daughter Haven Garner Warren and son Hayes Alba Warren. Now 16 years on, their eldest daughter is stepping out into the spotlight. And she's a carbon copy of her mother.

Jessica Alba's daughter Honor Marie Warren.

This week, Alba's eldest daughter Honor turned 16.

Sharing a montage of photos from childhood to present day, Alba celebrated her daughter's birthday via an Instagram post, saying she was "crying" while writing the caption.

"It's the most tender feeling in the world being your mum. Your sweet but wise disposition from day one — only allowing those who you trust closest to you — is inspiring. You sniff out fake people like no other," Alba wrote.

"I along with daddy have grown tremendously alongside you as you have this beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates us all. You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship — for our bond. You chose me to be your mama baby girl, it has been the greatest gift my angel."

Alba's husband Cash Warren also did a tribute post for Honor, writing: "When I think about you, I fill up with the chin up chest out kind of pride. You get as excited to direct a short film as you do calculating the molar mass of a compound. Your beauty doesn't run skin deep. It radiates from your soul."

Alba regularly posts family photos on her socials with her three kids and husband in tow.