Jessica Alba was one of Hollywood's biggest actors, until she just... stopped.

Jessica Alba. She was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the early 2000s. She was everywhere. Like, EVERYWHERE. She starred in all the biggest movies and was considered one of the world's richest actors. She was set for a long and successful career. Until she just... stopped.

While she's made sporadic appearances in TV series such as L.A. Finest, you might have noticed it’s been a while since Alba has had a major film role - it's been over a decade, in fact.

Watch: Celebrities who got creative in isolation.



Video via Mamamia.

The now 40-year-old, who was born in California, rose to fame at age 19 as the lead actress of the television series Dark Angel, before appearing in blockbuster movies like Sin City, Into the Blue and Fantastic Four.

Two decades on from her breakout role, the actor-turned-business-mogul has taken a step back from the spotlight, running The Honest Company and raising her three children with husband Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba's childhood.

Jessica Marie Alba was born in 1981, to her parents Catherine and Mark. Her paternal grandparents, who were also born in California, were both the children of Mexican immigrants. She also has a younger brother, Joshua.