HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Tell me how you feel about Harry and Meghan, and I'll tell you your age.

House Resilience vs House Snowflake.
That is the clumsy division being drawn between two royal brothers, as their families – yet again – prepare for battle.
In case you missed it, right now the latest season of The Windsors At War – a reality show that's been running since before any of us were born – is writing itself.
For a dramatic backdrop, we have a royal tour in full swing. Kate and William's visit to the east coast of America is the first trip since he was promoted to his dad's old job, Prince Of Wales, and it's been going... patchily.
There have been some lovely moments, to be sure. Princess Catherine in an eco-rented dress, Princess Diana's emeralds at her throat, shaking the hands of music moguls and movie stars at a charity ball to save the world. She and Wills, handing out awards to the worthy.
