HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Tell me how you feel about Harry and Meghan, and I'll tell you your age.

But, they went on to say, the senior royals were 'unflustered' by it – because there's nothing left to say, no 'bombshells left to drop'.

That sounds optimistic. Netflix probably didn't pay a reported $146 million for a bomb-free zone.

But if you also think that a six-part documentary about two famous people's love story in a world willing them to fail sounds wearying, you are probably over 35.

If you think it's about time that we heard the "real story" about a deeply problematic institution from the brave and bright young souls strong enough to give it the middle finger, you're probably not.

This is not my theory, which is lucky, because I am definitely over 35 and I sit somewhere in the middle, straddling a fence, shovelling in the popcorn.

No, this was an observation elegantly put by royal author Amanda Foreman this weekend, when in the Sunday Times she wrote about who was winning the PR war between the King's two sons:



...The Waleses offer the world a fixed basket of virtues: duty, probity, discipline, decency, discretion, loyalty, and commitment. It is a worthy one, to be sure, and also totally — fatally — in step with the values of the over-40 crowd: Baby Boomers, Generation X, and some millennials. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dealers in today’s currency: self-actualisation, self-healing, self-identity, self-care, self-expression, self-confidence, and self-love.



Today's currency. Yes.

In a hyper-polarised world, we project culture wars onto all things. And this one is easy.

The Sussexes have positioned themselves as the victims of two institutions that are almost impossible to defend: The tabloid press, who have proved themselves over and again to invade privacy, bully women, harass children, twist truths and support questionable leaders. And the royal family, an organisation based entirely on the notion that some people are born better than others. So much better than others that they should be in charge of them, wherever they are in the world.