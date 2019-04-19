Jenny Mollen accidentally dropped her son Sid. He fractured his skull. 

Jenny Mollen was caring for her five-year-old son last Saturday evening, when she dropped him.

The 39-year-old, married to actor Jason Biggs, has written about the “traumatic” event on Instagram this week.

The actress and best-selling author wrote, “On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU…”

“It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon.

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…”