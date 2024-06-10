There’s a reason why Bennifer’s imminent divorce feels so personal.

The end is nigh for Bennifer.

Following weeks of divorce rumours and public speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put their family home up for sale. This is a significant move considering the couple only moved into the $60 million Beverly Hills home last year.

Suspicions were first raised that all was not well between the couple after they had hardly been seen together since they promoted Lopez's visual album for This Is Me... Now last February which was funded by the 'Get Loud' singer and co-written by Affleck.

Then Lopez cancelled her US tour of her current album, citing that she had decided to take "time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez have remained silent throughout the media speculation — a silence that speaks volumes in Hollywood. For an industry known for keeping up appearances, neither party have made any effort to deny the split rumours.

Sorry folks, the writing is on the wall. The dream is dead. Bennifer are headed for divorce.

So why does this split hurt so much? After all, we survived the celebrity divorce-megeddon of 2023.

Okay, this one did cut deep. Image: Getty.