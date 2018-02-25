Movie star and Academy Award winning actress has countless achievements to her name, but as she told 60 minutes in an interview that will air on Sunday night, US time, receiving her high school diploma isn’t one of them.

“I dropped out of middle school,” Jennifer Lawrence told interviewer Bill Whitaker.

“I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated,” she confessed with a laugh.

When asked why she felt the need to leave school altogether at just 14, Lawrence admitted she “never felt smart”.

Luckily for her, after dabbling in small amounts of modelling to begin with, she got her hands on some scripts and she knew right away that acting was her true calling.

“…When I’m reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was a whole part of my brain that I didn’t even know existed, something I could be confident in, and I didn’t want to let it go,” Lawrence said.

“I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do and I didn’t want anything getting in the way of it,” she continued.

“Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career.”

Lawrence has claimed that her most recent role in Red Sparrow was her most rewarding one yet, but in the interview with Whitaker, she said the nudity requirement in the film initially left her feeling reluctant.

“I realised that there was a difference between consent and not and I showed up for the first day and I did it and I felt empowered,” she said, referring to her nude photographs leaked in 2014.

“I feel like something that was taken from me I got back and am using in my art.”

