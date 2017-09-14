When Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence met for the first time, things didn't go to plan.

They are two of our dream celebrity ‘best friends’.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone each possess just the right mix of humour and power and clumsiness and ambition that we feel as if we know them. Could talk to them. Would definitely be maid of honour at their weddings. Etc. Etc.

Both are known for keeping things real – Stone called out her boyfriend in a press conference for labelling sewing ‘feminine’ and Lawrence gave a room full of journalists the finger after winning the Oscar for Best Actress because she is all of us when we’ve had too much to drink.

So when the pair meet on a red carpet – like they did at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend – we were all expecting the sun to explode:

Lawrence might fall over.

Stone will give us a wink.

Something brash or funny or unexpected is bound to happen.

Except it didn’t. The pair met and it was so awkward that the video from Variety has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.