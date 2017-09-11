While on set for Mother!, Jennifer Lawrence sustained an injury we didn't know was possible.

No one can ever accuse Jennifer Lawrence of not being dedicated to her art after the actress shared that she suffered a bizarre injury on set of her new film.
While chatting with reporters at the UK premiere of Mother! the 27-year-old wanted to clear up rumours surrounding an injury she received, clarifying that it was entirely self-inflicted, the Daily Mail reports.
And that injury didn’t involve tripping over or falling props. Nope, Lawrence managed to hurt herself in a way we didn’t even know was possible.
GALLERY: Click through to see the stunning dress Jennifer Lawrence wore to the UK premiere. (Post continues…)