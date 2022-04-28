Jennifer Grey dated Johnny Depp in the 1980s. Their relationship was like a "f**king bonfire".

Jennifer Grey was indisputably an icon of the '80s.

She was the star of one of the biggest films of the decade, Dirty Dancing, playing Baby alongside Patrick Swayze.

And during the height of her face, it wasn't just Grey's films that the public was interested in. It was also her relationships with Hollywood stars of the time - especially Matthew Broderick and Johnny Depp.

With her new memoir, Out of the Corner, released this week, Grey has lifted the lid on her life and given readers insight into the major moments that made headlines.

Grey met fellow actor Matthew Broderick on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, where Grey and Broderick played siblings.

Reflecting on their relationship, Grey said in her memoir: "We were really young. We were in our mid-twenties when we got together. And from where I sit now, that's pretty young. I was really in love with him."

A few weeks before the premiere of Dirty Dancing, Grey, then 27, and Broderick, then 25, decided to travel around Ireland in secret, as they didn't want anyone to catch wind of their relationship.

In the summer of 1987, the pair flew to Northern Ireland and rented a BMW 316 to drive around the country.

Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey. Image: Getty. While on their journey, they pulled into a petrol station to ask for directions. After being told their chosen route was "just stupid", an off-duty policeman offered to lead them to the right road. Broderick declined the offer.