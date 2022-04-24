Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey had serious friction on set. She now wishes she could apologise to him.

This post deals with addiction and depression, and might be triggering for some readers.

There's a reason why Dirty Dancing is universally adored.

The dancing, the actors, the storyline and the music all made the 1987 film a cult classic. It also catapulted the careers of Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze.

And the chemistry between their characters - Baby and Johnny - was palpable to say the least. The crawling dancing scene, the 'Hungry Eyes' scene, their late night in the cabin and the finale dance - just to name a few...

But according to Grey, there was zero chemistry between the pair. And if anything, there was tension and friction instead.

And it's for this reason why Grey wishes she could apologise to Swayze.

Watch: The Dirty Dancing 'Time of my Life' scene. Post continues below.



Video via Vestron Pictures.

In Dirty Dancing, Johnny always felt slightly irritated with Baby - essentially for being a baby - but eventually we see his feelings change for her. But in real life, that irritation wasn't hard for either actor to bring to the table.

The pair initially met on the set of the action film Red Dawn as teens, a few years before they starred alongside each other in Dirty Dancing.

And apparently, Grey wasn't Swayze's biggest fan as she didn't like the way "he ordered everyone around". A few years later, she was offered a role in Dirty Dancing which required some screen tests with varying actors, one being Swayze, and it almost discouraged her from auditioning for the film. But, the pair filmed a practice dance scene and the chemistry between the pair was undeniable as Swayze recounted in his memoir. "I lifted her, she posed beautifully, and I lowered her slowly to the ground, with our eyes locked on each other. It was a lovely moment, and very sexy. The room was absolutely silent - everyone was just staring at us." The pair did have some similarities, the main one boiling down to their shared love of dance.

Image: Vestron Pictures. Grey is the daughter a trained dancer, and Grey attended Dalton school for performing arts and dance.