Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are separated. But here's what she did for him this week.

Jennifer Garner has taken her estranged husband Ben Affleck to rehab. The separated couple, who share three children, Violet (aged 12), Seraphina (aged nine) and Samuel (aged six), officially separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage.

But, as any woman who’s had to co-parent with someone they still care about would know, that move would’ve taken a considerable amount of woman-ing up.

You may love your kids, and love the father of your kids by default – but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing to do. Love, marriage, and divorce is complicated.

It’s not the first time that Garner has seen Affleck in rehab. After their marriage ended, it was revealed he’d had an ongoing affair with their children’s nanny. Since then, he was reportedly dating Lindsay Shookus, a Saturday Night Live producer, and more recently, he’s been connected with model Shauna Sexton.

And that’s exactly what makes Garner’s most recent move all the more impressive – because none of that mattered when she tried to save him, yet again, this week.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Garner staged an intervention to help encourage Affleck back into rehabilitation at The Canyon centre in Malibu for his continued substance abuse. Apparently, she drove him there herself.

It’s a clear move by Garner to help the father of her children get better, so he can be a better father.