Content warning: This podcast includes descriptions of disordered eating that may be distressing to some readers.

Jennifer Coolidge is in the prime of her career.

It's her most recent portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus that we've all become obsessed with, but in a recent interview with the star we've learnt that one of the most beloved characters of the show very nearly didn't happen at all.

Coolidge was once best known for her role as "Stifler's mom" in American Pie and Paulette from Legally Blonde in the 90s and early 2000s, but her biggest role was yet to come.

While on The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Coolidge got real about the pressure of perfection.

The 61-year-old recalled the moment The White Lotus creator Mike White approached her about taking on a role in the show.

"We were in COVID, no one knew I'd be getting a call saying, 'Hey Jennifer, my show got greenlit, let's go do it. And it's all going to be on a beach in bathing suits!'" she said at the roundtable.