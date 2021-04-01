Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin kept her surrogacy journey private. Until now.

Jen Atkin's workplace is in the households of the world's most famous names.

You've likely seen glimpses of the celebrity hairstylist tending the tresses of the Kardashian sisters in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or in photos with her best friend Chrissy Teigen as they vacation in Europe together.

For years, Jen Atkin has been not just the hairstylist of several A-listers, but also a close confidante in their circles.

Atkin has built an empire thanks to her undeniable talent, matched with her ability to build a loyal following on social media.

In 2015, the New York Times profiled Atkins with the headline: Is This the Most Influential Hairstylist in the World?

“I’m very good at marketing myself,” Atkin explained. “I do what I do, and I’m good for what I do, but I’m not the best hairstylist.”